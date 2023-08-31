Kerala: Hiring of helicopter for Rs 80 lakh by govt amid financial crisis sparks controversy

In 2020, the helicopter was used for the first time. When it came to renewing it when it was about to expire, the Kerala government faced criticism for indulging in unauthorised luxury.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to hire a helicopter for the state's official purposes despite the financial crisis. The government has chosen to sign an agreement with a private company under which the helicopter would be rented for Rs. 80 lakh per month. In accordance with the cabinet decision made in March this year, the Home Department is coming to a final agreement.

The cost of the helicopter for 20 hours of flight will be Rs 80 lakh per month. Over 20 hours of use of the helicopter requires an additional Rs 90,000 per hour payment from the government. According to reports, the final deal for three years will be signed with the private company Chipson Aviation the next week.

Along with the pilot, the helicopter has a capacity for 11 passengers. The helicopter is brought for police activities including Maoist monitoring and operations in disaster areas, it claimed. However, the government's decision to rent the helicopter during the state's economic difficulties has drawn harsh criticism from the Opposition.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan highlighted the Chief Minister's hypocrisy by claiming that while the latter argues for cost-cutting, he himself is incurring significant expenses. If they are honest in what they are doing, Satheesan further urged them to back out of the plan.

Kerala, according to the Congress leader, is experiencing its worst financial crisis ever. Even funding for daily expenses is beyond the reach of the government. A helicopter is being rented for the Chief Minister's trip in this instance as well, at a monthly cost of Rs 80 lakh. At the Treasury, even cheques worth Rs. 5 lakh are not redeemable. The Chief Minister is leasing a helicopter under these circumstances.

