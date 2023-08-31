Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Hiring of helicopter for Rs 80 lakh by govt amid financial crisis sparks controversy

    In 2020, the helicopter was used for the first time. When it came to renewing it when it was about to expire, the Kerala government faced criticism for indulging in unauthorised luxury. 

    Kerala: Hiring of helicopter for Rs 80 lakh by govt amid financial crisis sparks controversy anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to hire a helicopter for the state's official purposes despite the financial crisis. The government has chosen to sign an agreement with a private company under which the helicopter would be rented for Rs. 80 lakh per month. In accordance with the cabinet decision made in March this year, the Home Department is coming to a final agreement. 

    The cost of the helicopter for 20 hours of flight will be Rs 80 lakh per month. Over 20 hours of use of the helicopter requires an additional Rs 90,000 per hour payment from the government. According to reports, the final deal for three years will be signed with the private company Chipson Aviation the next week.

    Along with the pilot, the helicopter has a capacity for 11 passengers. The helicopter is brought for police activities including Maoist monitoring and operations in disaster areas, it claimed. However, the government's decision to rent the helicopter during the state's economic difficulties has drawn harsh criticism from the Opposition. 

    Opposition leader V D Satheesan highlighted the Chief Minister's hypocrisy by claiming that while the latter argues for cost-cutting, he himself is incurring significant expenses. If they are honest in what they are doing, Satheesan further urged them to back out of the plan.

    Kerala, according to the Congress leader, is experiencing its worst financial crisis ever. Even funding for daily expenses is beyond the reach of the government. A helicopter is being rented for the Chief Minister's trip in this instance as well, at a monthly cost of Rs 80 lakh. At the Treasury, even cheques worth Rs. 5 lakh are not redeemable. The Chief Minister is leasing a helicopter under these circumstances. 
     

     

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
    Mandya: Former US President Barack Obama to inaugurate Mother Earth Spiritual Centre in Jan 2024

    'Like a child': ISRO shares Chandrayaan-3 mission's video of Pragyan rover searching for safe path

    Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

    India enjoys favourable reputation worldwide, says Pew survey ahead of G20 Summit

    ‘Cheetah is the new King of Jungle’: Dr Bro’s viral humorous video

    Mandya: Former US President Barack Obama to inaugurate Mother Earth Spiritual Centre in Jan 2024

    Nayanthara's Instagram Debut: Jawan actress shares trailer and picture with her sons

    Karnataka: Tax department busts fake GST scam, 30 fake companies defraud govt of Rs 90 crore

    'Like a child': ISRO shares Chandrayaan-3 mission's video of Pragyan rover searching for safe path

    Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

