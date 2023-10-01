Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala; Landslide occurs in Malappuram's Manjeri; Read details

Thiruvananthapuram: The state is witnessing heavy rainfall today and the India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in 9 districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. According to the latest notification from the weather department, a light thunderstorm with moderate rainfall & gusty wind speed reaching 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam & Kottayam districts in the next three hours. Also, light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur & Kasargod districts of Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram is receiving continuous rainfall in the hilly and urban areas. Due to strong winds and heavy rainfall trees were reportedly uprooted in Malayinkeezhu, Kattakada and Poovachal. As the water level rose in Neyyar Dam, four shutters were raised by 70 cm. Rainfall and water flow are both substantial and high in the catchment areas.

Landslides were reported in Malappuram's Manjeri due to heavy rainfall. The landslide occurred in Vettekode in Manjeri. However, no damages were reported. As a precaution, eight families were shifted to nearby areas.

Strong winds and rainfall caused extensive damage in Mannar. In the Alappuzha district, a tree fell on the Mannar road, disrupting traffic. Large branches of a mango tree owned by a private individual were uprooted close to the Homeo Hospital in Ward 16, Mannar Grama Panchayat, causing traffic to be halted for several hours. The Homeo hospital's and the fisheries office's electricity connections were also affected. The power workers arrived and restored the electricity after calling the ward representative VR Sivaprasad and clearing the traffic.

A depression formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to make landfall during the night. A strong depression formed over the central-east Arabian Sea near the Konkan-Goa coast had earlier intensified into a severe depression. The Meteorological Department has predicted that this depression is likely to make landfall between Panchim and Ratnagiri by tonight.