Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance in Tanur boat tragedy case

    The court directed the port officer to submit a detailed report on the incident.
     

    Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance in Tanur boat tragedy case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 9, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took suo moto cognizance in the Tanur boat tragedy case. The court directed the port officer to submit a detailed report on the incident.

    A total of 22 people lost their lives in a boat accident at Thooval Theeram, Ottupuram near Tanur in the Malappuram district late Sunday evening. 

    Also read: Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot, says Rajasthan CM treats Vasundhara Raje as leader, not Sonia Gandhi

    The court remarked the mishap was 'a shocking incident' and directed officials to find out how the accident happened. The court also directed District Collector to submit the preliminary report by the 12 of this month. 

    Justice Devan Ramachandran noted that the boat operator must have had assistance to conduct illegal service. In Kerala, there have been numerous investigations, findings and remedial measures prior to this occurrence. The court also inquired as to who are the officials responsible for the incident.

    The two-decker boat service is operated by a private individual with permission from the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC. However, reports say that the boat does not have a license. The boat belonged to a local named Nasser from Tanur. The police have registered a case against the owner of the boat under non-bailable sections.

    The Kerala police on Monday arrested Nasser from Kozhikode who had gone into hiding after the accident. Prior to his arrest, his vehicle along with four relatives was taken into custody in Kochi. 

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday arrived at the accident site in Tanur to evaluate the rescue operations. 

    The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. While speaking to the media, he also said that a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the accident and informed that there will be a team of technical experts for the investigation.

    On Sunday at 7:30 pm, an Atlantic-named boat overturned while carrying about 40 passengers. The incident happened in the estuary at Kettu Azhi claiming the lives of 22. At least 15 children also lost their lives in the mishap. 

    Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on learning about the tragic accident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

    Also read: Kerala Boat Tragedy: Boat owner Nasser arrested from Kozhikode

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot, says Rajasthan CM treats Vasundhara Raje as leader, not Sonia Gandhi

    Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot, says Rajasthan CM treats Vasundhara Raje as leader, not Sonia Gandhi

    Karnataka Election 2023: Now Rajasthan in focus as PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi head to poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Now Rajasthan in focus as PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi head to poll-bound state

    At least 15 dead several injured after bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh Khargone ex gratia announced gcw

    At least 15 dead, several injured after bus falls off bridge in MP’s Khargone, ex-gratia announced

    Shraddha Walkar case Aftab Poonawala pleads not guilty charged with murder disappearance of evidence gcw

    Shraddha Walkar case: Aaftab Poonawala pleads not guilty; charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

    Staff of Kerala culture ministry's Guru Gopinath Natanagramam not paid salaries for 9 months anr

    Staff of Kerala culture ministry's Guru Gopinath Natanagramam not paid salaries for 9 months

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush trailer: From bad VFX to plagiarism row, know about Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film controversies MSW

    Adipurush trailer: From bad VFX to plagiarism row, know about Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film controversies

    Alia Bhatt says: 'I have to try very hard to control my anger'; Ranbir Kapoor dislikes her raising voice ADC

    Alia Bhatt says: 'I have to try very hard to control my anger'; Ranbir Kapoor dislikes her raising voice

    Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of May 10 launch Here is how much you may need to pay for Google smartphone gcw

    Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of May 10 launch? Here's how much you may need to pay for Google smartphone

    Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot, says Rajasthan CM treats Vasundhara Raje as leader, not Sonia Gandhi

    Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot, says Rajasthan CM treats Vasundhara Raje as leader, not Sonia Gandhi

    IPL 2023: Are MI Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma struggles with bat mental or technical? Virender Sehwag comments-ayh

    IPL 2023: Are MI skipper Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat mental or technical? Virender Sehwag comments

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon