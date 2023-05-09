Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance in Tanur boat tragedy case

The court directed the port officer to submit a detailed report on the incident.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took suo moto cognizance in the Tanur boat tragedy case. The court directed the port officer to submit a detailed report on the incident.

A total of 22 people lost their lives in a boat accident at Thooval Theeram, Ottupuram near Tanur in the Malappuram district late Sunday evening.

The court remarked the mishap was 'a shocking incident' and directed officials to find out how the accident happened. The court also directed District Collector to submit the preliminary report by the 12 of this month.

Justice Devan Ramachandran noted that the boat operator must have had assistance to conduct illegal service. In Kerala, there have been numerous investigations, findings and remedial measures prior to this occurrence. The court also inquired as to who are the officials responsible for the incident.

The two-decker boat service is operated by a private individual with permission from the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC. However, reports say that the boat does not have a license. The boat belonged to a local named Nasser from Tanur. The police have registered a case against the owner of the boat under non-bailable sections.

The Kerala police on Monday arrested Nasser from Kozhikode who had gone into hiding after the accident. Prior to his arrest, his vehicle along with four relatives was taken into custody in Kochi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday arrived at the accident site in Tanur to evaluate the rescue operations.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. While speaking to the media, he also said that a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the accident and informed that there will be a team of technical experts for the investigation.

On Sunday at 7:30 pm, an Atlantic-named boat overturned while carrying about 40 passengers. The incident happened in the estuary at Kettu Azhi claiming the lives of 22. At least 15 children also lost their lives in the mishap.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on learning about the tragic accident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

