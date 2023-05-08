Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Boat owner Nasser arrested from Kozhikode

    The absconding boat owner was arrested in Kozhikode on Monday.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2023, 6:23 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The boat owner of the tragic accident in Tanur, Malappuram has been arrested in Kozhikode on Monday. After the mishap that shook Kerala, the owner went into hiding.

    Earlier today, Nasser's vehicle was seized from Kochi, Ernakulam during an inspection by the police.  The four relatives who were in the vehicle are now in police custody. A case has been registered against Nasser on culpable homicide.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday arrived at the accident site in Tanur to evaluate the rescue operations. 

    The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. While speaking to the media, he also said that a judicial inquiry will be conducted into the accident and informed that there will be a team of technical experts for the investigation.

    On Sunday at 7:30 pm, an Atlantic-named boat overturned while carrying about 40 passengers. The incident happened in the estuary at Kettu Azhi claiming the lives of 22. At least 15 children also lost their lives in the mishap. 

    Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on learning about the tragic accident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

    The two-decker boat service is operated by a private individual with permission from the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC. However, reports say that the boat does not have a license. The boat belonged to a local named Nasser from Tanur. The police have registered a case against the owner of the boat under non-bailable sections.

    Boats are not supposed to go out for rides after 6 pm but it is believed that the rule was violated in this case, police said, adding that the incident occurred around 7 pm near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur.

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 6:37 PM IST
