Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC suspends Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's sentence; conviction to remain

    A sessions court in Kavaratti had found Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal and three others guilty on January 11 of attempting to murder Padanath Salih, the son-in-law of former Union Minister and Indian National Congress politician, PM Sayeed. The trial court effectively imposed a 10-year prison sentence on each of the four accused.

    Kerala HC suspends Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's sentence; conviction to remain anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday (Oct 3) refused to overturn the conviction of Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal in a case involving an attempted murder. However, the court decided to suspend his punishment in this instance. Faizal's conviction and sentence had previously been suspended by the High Court, but in August of this year, the Supreme Court overturned the decision and instructed the High Court to reconsider and decide Faizal's plea again within a six-week period.

    Also read: Supreme Court overturns Kerala HC order staying conviction of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal

    Following a second hearing on the subject, Justice N Nagaresh issued an order today suspending the sentence against four people, including Faizal, who had been found guilty by the trial court.

    However, the Court rejected Faizal's plea to have his conviction suspended. He would thereafter be ineligible to serve as a member of parliament.

    In connection with a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, a sessions court in Kavaratti had found Faizal and three others guilty on January 11 of attempting to murder Padanath Salih, the son-in-law of former Union Minister and Indian National Congress politician, PM Sayeed. The trial court effectively imposed a 10-year prison sentence on each of the four accused.

    According to Faizal, a “false case” was registered against him on January 5, 2016, at Androth island police station. While the trial was ongoing, he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019. On January 11, 2023, Faizal and three others were sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment, and penalised each Rs. one lakh on January 11, 2023, for attempting to murder Mohammed Salih.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trekker from Bengaluru disappears in Manali woods, search ops underway vkp

    Trekker from Bengaluru disappears in Manali woods, search ops underway

    Madhya Pradesh: Officials to demolish house of man accused of raping teen near Ujjain; check details AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Officials to demolish house of man accused of raping teen near Ujjain; check details

    ISIS terrorists apprehended by Delhi Police reveal disturbing connection with Karnataka's Hubli-Dharwad vkp

    ISIS terrorists apprehended by Delhi Police reveal disturbing connection with Karnataka’s Hubli-Dharwad

    Kerala CPI(M) leaders bicker over Hijab, one feels Muslim women must thank party anr

    Kerala CPI(M) leaders bicker over Hijab, one feels Muslim women must thank party

    Educational reform: Over 145 Maharashtra prisoners receive sentence reductions after securing degree AJR

    Educational reform: Over 145 Maharashtra prisoners receive sentence reductions after securing degree

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner's viral photo from Paris Fashion Week generates online excitement SHG EAI

    Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner's viral photo from Paris Fashion Week generates online excitement

    Asian Games 2023: Boxer Lovlina books 2024 Paris Olympics ticket, Preeti Pawar signs off with bronze snt

    Asian Games 2023: Boxer Lovlina books 2024 Paris Olympics ticket, Preeti Pawar signs off with bronze

    Trekker from Bengaluru disappears in Manali woods, search ops underway vkp

    Trekker from Bengaluru disappears in Manali woods, search ops underway

    Is Urfi Javed secretly engaged in Hindu rituals? Find out about the picture gone viral RKK

    Is Urfi Javed secretly engaged in Hindu rituals? Find out about the picture gone viral

    7 simple workouts to reduce hip fat and love handles RBA EAI

    7 simple workouts to reduce hip fat and love handles

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon