Kerala HC stays trial proceedings against actor Mohanlal in ivory possession case for 6 months

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday (Sep 18) stayed trial proceedings in the ivory possession case against actor Mohanlal for six months. Prior to the trial, the actor had been ordered by the Perumbavoor Magistrate Court to show up in person. But the court has now ordered a stay of all further proceedings.

An earlier plea by the state government to stop prosecuting the matter had been rejected by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Perumbavoor. He was directed to appear before the court on November 3.

The case pertains to the recovery of four ivory tusks in 2011 by the Revenue Department from the actor's residence at Thevara in Kochi. He was booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act. The Forest Department initially did not book the actor but in 2012, it registered a case.

As the case did not fall under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act, the case was withdrawn. The ivory tusks were handed over back to Mohanlal during the UDF government regime. The actor also obtained permission from the Chief forest conservator to keep the ivory tusks.

However, an Ernakulam native PP Poulose challenged this decision and filed a complaint. The Forest Department claimed the ivory to be of a captive elephant that belonged to one of the accused. Then the ivory was retrieved when the elephant died and handed over to the actor. However, the court was not convinced and asked the department to submit a chargesheet. Following this, the Forest Department filed a chargesheet with Mohanlal as the first accused.