Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC stays trial proceedings against actor Mohanlal in ivory possession case for 6 months

    An earlier plea by the state government to stop prosecuting the ivory possession case had been rejected by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Perumbavoor. Mohanlal was directed to appear before the court on November 3. 

    Kerala HC stays trial proceedings against actor Mohanlal in ivory possession case for 6 months anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday (Sep 18) stayed trial proceedings in the ivory possession case against actor Mohanlal for six months. Prior to the trial, the actor had been ordered by the Perumbavoor Magistrate Court to show up in person. But the court has now ordered a stay of all further proceedings.
    An earlier plea by the state government to stop prosecuting the matter had been rejected by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Perumbavoor. He was directed to appear before the court on November 3. 

    The case pertains to the recovery of four ivory tusks in 2011 by the Revenue Department from the actor's residence at Thevara in Kochi. He was booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.  The Forest Department initially did not book the actor but in 2012, it registered a case.

    As the case did not fall under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act, the case was withdrawn. The ivory tusks were handed over back to Mohanlal during the UDF government regime. The actor also obtained permission from the Chief forest conservator to keep the ivory tusks.

    However, an Ernakulam native PP Poulose challenged this decision and filed a complaint. The Forest Department claimed the ivory to be of a captive elephant that belonged to one of the accused. Then the ivory was retrieved when the elephant died and handed over to the actor. However, the court was not convinced and asked the department to submit a chargesheet. Following this, the Forest Department filed a chargesheet with Mohanlal as the first accused.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army check details vkp

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army; check details

    Water release to Tamil Nadu is against the welfare of Karnataka farmers: MLC Ravikumar vkp

    Water release to Tamil Nadu is against the welfare of Karnataka farmers: MLC Ravikumar

    Railway reduces sleeper coaches on major trains in Kerala rkn

    Railway reduces sleeper coaches on major trains in Kerala

    Sonia Gandhi featured as 'Bharat Mata' on Telangana hoarding, BJP raps Congress

    Sonia Gandhi featured as 'Bharat Mata' on Telangana hoarding, BJP raps Congress (WATCH)

    Special session of Parliament: Women's Reservation Bill likely to be tabled on September 20 AJR

    Special session of Parliament: Women's Reservation Bill likely to be tabled on September 20

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar

    Sports Formula 1: Carlos Sainz ends Verstappen's streak with Singapore Grand Prix victory osf

    Formula 1: Carlos Sainz ends Verstappen's streak with Singapore Grand Prix victory

    Madikeri: Police apprehend gang of 14 involved in kidnapping and demanding ransom 5 lakh vkp

    Madikeri: Police apprehend gang of 14 involved in kidnapping and demanding ransom 5 lakh

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army check details vkp

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army; check details

    Water release to Tamil Nadu is against the welfare of Karnataka farmers: MLC Ravikumar vkp

    Water release to Tamil Nadu is against the welfare of Karnataka farmers: MLC Ravikumar

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    'India's growth potential mirrors China's rise,' says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon