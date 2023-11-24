Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala HC issues interim order barring school children's participation in Nava Kerala Sadas

    The Kerala High Court on Friday (Nov 24) issued an interim order barring school children up to Higher Secondary school participation in the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday (Nov 24) issued an interim order barring school children up to Higher Secondary school participation in the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas. The court stated that the government has no power to mandate subjects that are not in the academic curriculum. Justice Devan Ramachandran's order came on the plea of ​​MSF state president PK Nawaz.

    The state government earlier today informed the court that they would withdraw all the orders related to students' participation. The order of the Director of Public Education, who instructed that school buses should be provided to transport people to the Nava Kerala Sadas, will also be withdrawn immediately.

    Last day, the government clarified its position when the students stood in the sun and chanted slogans to greet the New Kerala audience. The government announced its stand when Justice Devan Ramachandran considered the petition filed by Phillip Joseph, a resident of Kasaragod, questioning the order of the Director of Public Education, which had instructed that the school buses should be provided for the programme.

    In reference to the incident where children were made to stand in the scorching sun in order to greet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers attending the Nava Kerala Sadas, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has filed a case.

    The NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo has instructed the Chief Secretary to take measures and submit a report in a span of five days. According to the NCPCR, these behaviours constitute mental abuse and may have an impact on children's studies. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a group of right-wing students, had complained about the situation to the child rights body. 

    A video of children standing in the sun went viral recently. It shows children in uniforms standing on the side of the road at Panur in the Koothuparamba Assembly constituency from Thalassery, chanting things and waving at the Kerala government when the bus with the ministers and chief minister arrives. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
