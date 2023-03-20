'Devikulam verdict is proof of how CPI-M subverts democracy'

KPCC President K Sudhakaran said that the Congress welcomes the high court’s verdict and congratulates UDF candidate D Kumar, who won the legal battle for justice.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran on Monday welcomed the High Court’s verdict cancelling the election result of Communist Party of India-Marxist's (CPI-M) Devikulam MLA A Raja as a victory for democracy.

In a press release, Sudhakaran said that the Congress welcomes the court’s verdict, and KPCC congratulates UDF candidate D Kumar, who won the legal battle for justice.

Huge setback to CPI-M; Kerala HC nullifies Devikulam Assembly election result

"Devikulam’s verdict is proof of how CPM subverts democracy. A Raja, who is a Christian convert, contested the election by presenting fake documents. The CPM should publicly apologize who backed him and permitted him to contest and falsify the documents," K Sudhakaran demanded.

"The anti-Dalit approach of the CPM, which contested a non-Scheduled Caste person in Devikulam, a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency, on account of forged documents, has also come to light," he added.

Sudhakaran alleged that the CPM is involved in all kinds of criminal activities and the Left party is a stain on democracy. He said that the opposition voices are suppressed, even making the legislative assembly a mute spectator.

"The state government is protecting the illegal activities of its MLAs. The Chief Minister and the CPM are adamant that they can do anything under the shadow of power. No one with self-respect would want to continue to back the LDF," Sudhakaran said.

At the same time, the CPM will approach the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict cancelling the assembly elections in the Devikulam constituency. A decision regarding this was taken in the CPM state secretariat. It has been decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court tomorrow.

In a major setback to the CPM, the Kerala High Court has cancelled the result of the 2021 assembly election held at the Devikulam constituency. The High Court observed that MLA A Raja is ineligible to contest in the reserved seat and disqualified him. The court noted that A Raja does not belong to the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe community.