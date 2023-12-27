Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Graves of tribal colony dug up for Jal Jeevan Mission in Kannur

    The graves of the tribal colony, Walumuk Colony, were vandalized and piped for the Jal Jeevan mission, a drinking water project in Kannur.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Kannur: The graves of the tribal colony, Walumuk Colony, were vandalized and piped for the Jal Jeevan mission, a drinking water project in Kannur. Even though there was another space, the graves were vandalized when the family was away from home.

    The people of Walumuk Colony are saddened by the destruction of their loved ones' graves. Another option was to lay the pipe through Anganwadi's yard and the resident's kitchen area. The contractor was informed about this alternative route. However, there was a lack of supervision during the digging process. Those involved in the pipework were digging without proper guidance, searching for a convenient solution.

    Amidst 30 houses, there are 100 graves. The water authority contractors, in their actions, have caused distress by destroying these graves buried six feet deep. It has been decided to file a complaint with the district collector regarding this matter.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
