Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala govt denies AAP's claim of officials visiting national capital to study 'Delhi model'

    The Kerala government refuted the assertions made by Delhi's governing party, claiming that no one had been dispatched to the national capital. Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty responded to Atishi's tweet, inquiring about the Kerala officials who travelled to Delhi, as she stated.

    Kerala govt denies AAP s claim of officials visiting national capital to study Delhi model gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kerala, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    The Kerala government specifically denied sending any officials to the national capital on Sunday, after claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Kerala dignitaries visited the city to study the 'Delhi Model.'

    The AAP stated on its official Twitter account, "Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi Government Schools to see the education revolution firsthand; they claim they did not anticipate the facilities to be THIS GOOD! Educationists in Kerala have expressed a wish to adopt the Kejriwal government's Happiness courses after being impressed by them."

    AAP MLA Atishi tweeted, "It was a pleasure to host Kerala authorities at one of our Kalkaji schools. They were eager to learn about and apply our educational paradigm in their state. This is the government of @ArvindKejriwal's vision for nation building. Collaboration leads to growth."

    Also Read: 'Allegations absolutely wrong': Kerala Health Minister on Centre's claim on COVID data

    Meanwhile, the Kerala government refuted the assertions made by Delhi's governing party, claiming that no one had been dispatched to the national capital. Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty responded to Atishi's tweet, inquiring about the Kerala officials who travelled to Delhi, as she stated.

    "The Kerala Department of Education has not dispatched anyone to study the 'Delhi Model.' Simultaneously, full help was extended to officials who had travelled from Delhi to examine the 'Kerala Model' last month. We'd want to know who the AAP MLA received as "officials", he tweeted about it.

    Also Read | Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Informed Centre: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers - adt

    Informed Centre: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers

    PM Modi addresses people in Jammu launches Rs 20000 crore projects highlights gcw

    Democracy has reached grassroots level in J&K, central schemes benefiting state: PM Modi

    Mann Ki Baat PM Modi address nation radio show highlights gcw

    Online transactions developing digital economy, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crore Yes Bank Rana Kapoor to ED gcw

    Was forced to buy MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 cr: Rana Kapoor to ED

    11 year old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand s Khunti district all arrested gcw

    11-year-old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand's Khunti district, all arrested

    Recent Stories

    Informed Centre: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers - adt

    Informed Centre: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli is going through a couple of rough patches - Sanjay Bangar-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli is going through a couple of rough patches - Sanjay Bangar

    Is Urfi Javed India's Lady Gaga or Megan Fox? Check out her pictures RBA

    Is Urfi Javed India's Lady Gaga or Megan Fox? Check out her hot pictures

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Playoffs will be held in Kolkata-Ahmedabad with capacity crowds-ayh

    IPL 2022: Playoffs will be held in Kolkata-Ahmedabad with capacity crowds

    PM Modi addresses people in Jammu launches Rs 20000 crore projects highlights gcw

    Democracy has reached grassroots level in J&K, central schemes benefiting state: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon