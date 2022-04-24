Kerala govt denies AAP's claim of officials visiting national capital to study 'Delhi model'

The Kerala government refuted the assertions made by Delhi's governing party, claiming that no one had been dispatched to the national capital. Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty responded to Atishi's tweet, inquiring about the Kerala officials who travelled to Delhi, as she stated.

The Kerala government specifically denied sending any officials to the national capital on Sunday, after claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Kerala dignitaries visited the city to study the 'Delhi Model.'

The AAP stated on its official Twitter account, "Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi Government Schools to see the education revolution firsthand; they claim they did not anticipate the facilities to be THIS GOOD! Educationists in Kerala have expressed a wish to adopt the Kejriwal government's Happiness courses after being impressed by them."

AAP MLA Atishi tweeted, "It was a pleasure to host Kerala authorities at one of our Kalkaji schools. They were eager to learn about and apply our educational paradigm in their state. This is the government of @ArvindKejriwal's vision for nation building. Collaboration leads to growth."

Meanwhile, the Kerala government refuted the assertions made by Delhi's governing party, claiming that no one had been dispatched to the national capital. Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty responded to Atishi's tweet, inquiring about the Kerala officials who travelled to Delhi, as she stated.

"The Kerala Department of Education has not dispatched anyone to study the 'Delhi Model.' Simultaneously, full help was extended to officials who had travelled from Delhi to examine the 'Kerala Model' last month. We'd want to know who the AAP MLA received as "officials", he tweeted about it.

