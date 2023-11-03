Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April

    The Kerala government will likely increase the tariff price from April 1. The water authority will make a recommendation to the government in February regarding the increase in charges. 

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Water Authority will likely increase the tariff price in the coming year. There will be a 5 percent rate hike starting April 1. The water authority will make a recommendation to the government in February regarding the increase in charges. The state raised its electricity tariffs yesterday, which has left many residents in the dark as they grapple with the ongoing price hike. The average increase is up to 20 paise per unit. The rate hike is not applicable for those below 40 units per month. There will be a 20 percent rate hike for those using 100 units. 

    Power Minister K. Krishnankutty has made it clear that these electricity rate hikes will be an annual occurrence from now on. The power minister, K. Krishnankutty has said that electricity rates will increase every year from now on. The Electricity Minister added that there is no other option however to proceed in the manner determined by the Regularity Commission.

    Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary T. U. Radhakrishnan said that Congress will organise strong agitation programs against the anti-people rule of the LDF government, which shocked the people who were struggling with price rises and tax terror by increasing the electricity charges.

    A state-wide torch-lighting demonstration will be organised at the district level under the leadership of District Congress Committees against the increase in electricity rates on November 3, and a protest march will be organized at the electricity office at the constituency level under the leadership of two Congress block committees on November 6.

    In the recent order issued in February, the minimum charge for monthly consumption of up to 5,000 litres has seen a significant increase, soaring from Rs 22.05 to Rs 72.05. Additionally, for those consuming above 50,000 litres, the charge has been raised by Rs 500, going from Rs 772 to Rs 1,272.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) decided to continue the surcharge that has been charged for electricity in the state for November as well. The surcharge was introduced instead of a sharp hike in electricity rates. In April, KSEB started trying to make up for the revenue loss by charging a surcharge of 9 paise per unit. Later, it was raised to 19 paise.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi NCR air quality turns severe schools to be closed for 2 days gcw

    Delhi-NCR's air quality turns 'severe', schools to be closed for 2 days

    Aluva child rape and murder case: Court to pronounce verdict tomorrow anr

    Aluva child rape and murder case: Court to pronounce verdict tomorrow

    My son's middle name Chandrasekhar: Billionaire Elon Musk tells Indian minister at UK AI summit AJR

    'My son's middle name Chandrasekhar': Billionaire Elon Musk tells Indian minister at UK AI summit

    Karnataka govt releases guidelines to combat Zika virus outbreak; Read this vkp

    Karnataka govt releases guidelines to combat Zika virus outbreak; Read this

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; orange alert in Idukki district rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; orange alert in Idukki district

    Recent Stories

    Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ vma

    Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ

    football ISL 2023-24: Des Buckingham proud of Mumbai City's comeback win against Punjab FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Des Buckingham proud of Mumbai City's comeback win against Punjab FC; WATCH highlights

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own RKK

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES] ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES]

    Tejas star Kangana Ranaut gets trolled as she visits Dwarkadhish temple, one netizen says, "Bas reel banao...' RBA

    Tejas star Kangana Ranaut gets trolled as she visits Dwarkadhish temple, one netizen says, "Bas reel banao...'

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon