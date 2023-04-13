Kerala: Goons unleash attack in Thiruvananthapuram; Four arrested

Four people have been detained by the police in connection to the attack in Thampanoor.

Thiruvananthapuram: A group of goons unleashed attacks in the capital city on Wednesday night. Four people have been detained by the police in connection to the attack in Thampanoor. The Neyyattinkara residents Syam, Harimadhav, Vishnu, and Anoop were taken into custody.

At around 11 p.m. last night, the goons reportedly unleashed harsh attacks at a chips manufacturing facility in Aristo Junction. They allegedly misbehaved with a mother and daughter who were present in the store. A man who questioned them was also beaten by them.

According to the police, the goons reached the shop drunk after a birthday party. The gang was arrested during an investigation based on CCTV footage.

In a separate incident, police in Pothencode have apprehended two people for breaking into a young man's home and assaulting him. The police believe that there are quotation teams behind the attack.

Shahnaz, a native of Meenara, was attacked by five-gang thugs on Wednesday at around 4 o'clock. He was brutally attacked in front of women and children. He sustained significant leg injuries as a result of the vicious attack.



Further details are awaited...

