Kerala Gold smuggling case mastermind KT Rameez arrested by ED

During the course of investigation, it was found that KT Rameez had control over the gold smuggling group abroad.

Kochi: The alleged mastermind in the high-profile gold smuggling case, KT Rameez was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. His arrest was recorded after hours of grilling by the investigation team.

ED has intensified the investigation into the diplomatic gold smuggling case. Rameez was remanded after producing him in court and now ED will take him into custody. During the course of the investigation, it was found that KT Rameez had control over the gold smuggling group abroad. He was earlier arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department.

The ED is investigating the gold smuggling case along with the Life Mission scam case. Rameez's arrest is the first step in the second phase investigation of the case. The arrest was recorded after being called for questioning for the fourth time. Reportedly, there may be detailed questioning and other proceedings in the coming days.

On July 5, 2020, 30 kilograms (66 lb) of 24-carat gold worth ₹14.82 crores was seized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The NIA identified K.T. Ramees, a businessman from Malappuram who was earlier arrested by the customs, as the kingpin of the operation. According to customs, Ramees is also an accused in other unconnected cases involving poaching and smuggling.

