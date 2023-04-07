BSNL snaps internet, telephone connections at Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to officials, the action was taken in accordance with the directions from the BSNL office in Delhi.

    Kalpetta: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) disconnected the telephone and internet connections of Rahul Gandhi's MP office in Wayanad on Thursday evening. BSNL informed that the action was taken after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the post of Member of Parliament.

    According to BSNL officials, the action was taken in accordance with the directions from the BSNL office in Delhi. Meanwhile, the District Congress Committee questioned such hasty moves while the disqualification decision was pending in the court.

    Gandhi was disqualified from the Parliament after he was convicted by the Surat Sessions court and it sentenced him to prison for two years for a speech in which he linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the "thieves" shared the same last name. He made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

    The sentence of two years under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 invited his disqualification from the membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

    Gandhi is expected to reach Wayanad on April 11. This will be Gandhi's first visit since his disqualification as MP of the constituency. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to give him a grand welcome by organizing a huge rally on that day. KPCC president K Sudhakaran informed that party members from Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts will participate in the rally.

    Meanwhile, Gandhi's letter to the people of Wayanad is being distributed by the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers. The party is trying to deliver the letter to all the houses in the constituency within four days. In the letter sent to Wayanad, Gandhi reminded the people that all crises should be overcome unitedly and move forward.
     

