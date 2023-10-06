Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala gold rate today: Prices steady at Rs 42,000; Check details

    Last day the price of gold in Kerala was Rs 41920 and today it rose by Rs 80 for one sovereign (one pavan) to reach Rs 42,000.

    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices have gone up in Kerala today as compared to the last 12 days. The market was trading at a six-month low as gold prices fell sharply in the last 12 days. Last day the price of gold was Rs 41920 and today it rose by Rs 80 for one sovereign (one pavan) to reach Rs 42,000. The market price of one gram of 22 carat gold is Rs 5250 and the price of one gram of 18 carat gold is Rs 4338. 

    Meanwhile, the price of silver fell again. Rs 5 has decreased in the last week. The market price is Rs.73. Hallmark silver prices remain unchanged. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram. 

    Last 10 days gold price at a glance: 

    September 26- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 160; The market price is Rs 43,800.

    September 27- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 200. Market price- Rs 43,600

    September 28- One pavan of gold fell by Rs 480. The market price - Rs 43,120

    September 29-  A sovereign of gold fell by Rs.200. The market price is Rs 42,920.

    September 30- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 240. Market price- Rs 42,680.

    October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

    October 2 - One sovereign of gold fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560. 

    October 3 - A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080. 

    October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080. 

    October 5- A sovereign of gold fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

    October 6 - Gold rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000 
     

     

     

