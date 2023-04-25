Kerala girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video

Thrissur: In a tragic incident, Adithyasree (8) from Pattiparambu in Thiruvilwamala of Thrissur, died after a mobile phone exploded while she was playing and watching videos on it. The incident happened on Monday at 10.30 pm.

According to a preliminary medical assessment, Adithyasree, a class 3 student at Christ New Life School in Thiruvilwamala, passed away as a result of injuries to her face and head. Ashok Kumar, the father of Adithyasree, was a Pazhayannur panchayat block member. Further investigation is underway.

The Redmi 5 Pro smartphone was reportedly purchased three years ago. The phone was a gift from her uncle to her father.

"The child suffered severe injuries on her face. Her fingers on her right hand got severed and her palm was broken in the blast," said a police officer.

According to the police's probe, overheating of the phone caused it to explode and the phone had low battery. The forensic team informed the preliminary report to the police.

People frequently make this error on their phones, which causes an explosion. Using the phone while it is charging puts more strain on the motherboard, which causes the phone's circuit to overheat. The lithium-ion battery in the phone could explode as a result of a short circuit brought on by this heat.

