Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video

    Adithyasree died after suffering severe injuries to her face and head. 

    Kerala girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Thrissur: In a tragic incident, Adithyasree (8) from Pattiparambu in Thiruvilwamala of Thrissur, died after a mobile phone exploded while she was playing and watching videos on it. The incident happened on Monday at 10.30 pm.

    According to a preliminary medical assessment, Adithyasree, a class 3 student at Christ New Life School in Thiruvilwamala, passed away as a result of injuries to her face and head. Ashok Kumar, the father of Adithyasree, was a Pazhayannur panchayat block member. Further investigation is underway.

    Also read: 'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM

    The Redmi 5 Pro smartphone was reportedly purchased three years ago. The phone was a gift from her uncle to her father. 

    "The child suffered severe injuries on her face. Her fingers on her right hand got severed and her palm was broken in the blast," said a police officer.

    According to the police's probe, overheating of the phone caused it to explode and the phone had low battery.  The forensic team informed the preliminary report to the police. 

    People frequently make this error on their phones, which causes an explosion. Using the phone while it is charging puts more strain on the motherboard, which causes the phone's circuit to overheat. The lithium-ion battery in the phone could explode as a result of a short circuit brought on by this heat.

    Also read: Avoid these 5 mistakes if you've recently survived a heartbreak

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zero Shadow Day trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru check viral photos videos gcw

    #ZeroShadowDay trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM anr

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM

    Ex MP Anand Mohan among 26 others to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules gcw

    Ex-MP Anand Mohan, among 26 others, to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules

    'Hope more would follow...'Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells PM after Vande Bharat flag-off

    'Hope more would follow...'Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells PM after Vande Bharat flag-off

    Karnataka Election 2023: Union minister Amit Shah predicts massive riots if Congress comes to power AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Union minister Amit Shah predicts massive riots if Congress comes to power

    Recent Stories

    Sampath J Ram's suicide was a prank gone wrong? Co-star Vaishnavi says wife 5-months pregnant ADC

    Sampath J Ram’s suicide was a prank gone wrong? Co-star Vaishnavi says wife 5-months pregnant

    Zero Shadow Day trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru check viral photos videos gcw

    #ZeroShadowDay trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua BOLD song Hili Palang Ke Palai is too hot to handle WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ is too hot to handle-WATCH

    football WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Al-Nassr staff after crashing out to Al-Wehda in King Cup semis-ayh

    WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Al-Nassr staff after crashing out to Al-Wehda in King Cup semis

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM anr

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon