    Avoid these 5 mistakes if you've recently survived a heartbreak

    Everybody experiences breakups. However, we must end unhealthy relationships and begin again. To get a fresh start after a split, avoid making these blunders.
     

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Each of us has experienced a breakup somehow, and they are never simple to deal with. The worst reason for separation is when someone slips into the trap of not moving on from them. Breakups can be difficult to deal with, and just as every split is unique to the person experiencing it, so are all breakups. Everybody has a different method for moving on from a breakup, but missteps can worsen things. Following a breakup, one should avoid the mistakes listed below.

    Do not repeat your mistakes: The best course of action is to learn from your relationship's faults rather than wallow in them. The last thing someone should do is dwell on their errors because doing so will only worsen them and might even prevent them from recovering emotionally.

    Do not check your ex-partner's texts/photos: Our habit is to check old pictures or stalk them on social media after the breakup. Trust me; this does not do any good. Instead, it increases your anxiety and gives you panic attacks. So, focus on yourself and try to heal slowly.

     

    Do not keep their belongings: Those objects will remind you of the good times, but the sad part is that the good times are in the past and won't return. So, either return them or donate them.

    Do not jump into another relationship: It is a common mistake. After a breakup, we are most vulnerable and give into rebound relationships. That is neither love, nor lust but just an act of seeking validation. Do not make that mistake ever.

    Examining your experience in light of others: Every person in a relationship has unique experiences. Everyone experiences ups and downs in a relationship uniquely, and the same is valid with breakups. It is perfectly normal if you feel it is taking you longer to recover than your pals, but try not to compare. Everyone has a unique route, and even if it takes longer for you, it will eventually make sense.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
