    Kerala: Four boys go missing from Government's shelter home in Kozhikode

    Four children allegedly escaped from the Government shelter home in Kozhikode's Vellimadukunnu on Saturday. According to the latest reports, the boys were helped by two people from outside to escape from the shelter home.

    Kerala: Four boys go missing from Government's shelter home in Kozhikode anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Four children allegedly ran away from the Government Children's Home for Boys, Vellimadukunnu on Saturday. Authorities claim that the kids escaped by taking the rails off a window in their building's bathroom. The authorities discovered the boys were missing at 6 am today.

    Of the four boys, two boys are aged 16 years and the other two are 15 years. One of them hails from Uttar Pradesh. According to the latest reports, the boys were helped by two people from outside to escape from the shelter home. These two outsiders were earlier inmates of the shelter home. 

    Under the supervision of K.E. Baiju, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode has initiated a probe to find the missing children. 

    (Further details are awaited...)

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
