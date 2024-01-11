Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Foreclosure notice sent to farmer's family who committed suicide in Kuttanad

    A foreclosure notice has been sent to the family of a farmer, Prasad, who committed suicide in Kuttanad due to a financial crisis. Prasad committed suicide allegedly due to debt in Alappuzha on November 11.

    Kerala: Foreclosure notice sent to farmer's family who committed suicide in Kuttanad rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    Alappuzha: A foreclosure notice has been sent to the family of a farmer, Prasad, who committed suicide in Kuttanad due to a financial crisis. The notice stated that five cents of land and house in the name of Prasad would be confiscated. The notice was sent on account of arrears of a loan taken by Prasad's wife Omana from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

    Prasad committed suicide allegedly due to debt in Alappuzha on November 11. He committed suicide by consuming poison. He was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvalla; however, his life could not be saved. He ended his life after giving a call to Kisan Sangh secretary Shivaraj.

    A suicide note was recovered, in which Prasad held the government responsible for his death. Prasad had approached the bank for a loan for agriculture. His plea for an agricultural loan was rejected by the bank, citing PRS loan arrears. As the incident became controversial, ministers and political leaders came with promises to Prasad's family.

    Prasad's wife Omana had taken a self-employment loan of Rs 60,000 from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation in August 2022. Rs 15,000 was refunded and the repayment has been delayed for the past 11 months. The notice stated that if the outstanding amount of Rs 17,600 is not paid within five days, the house and the yard will be confiscated. After the death of Prasad, the family is living with the help of relatives and friends.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 8:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK sending Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean this year, joint work on complex weapons continues

    UK sending Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean this year, joint work on complex weapons continues

    kerala news live 11 january 2024 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA to seek custody of prime accused Savad

    Amid row with Maldives, India hosts first-ever Beach Games in Diu; aims to promote Bharat's islands - WATCH snt

    Amid row with Maldives, India hosts first-ever Beach Games in Diu; aims to promote Bharat's islands - WATCH

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Sena vs Sena: Thackeray faction's constitution of 2018 can't be accepted, says Speaker Narwekar AJR

    MLA disqualification case: Eknath Shinde-led faction is real Shiv Sena, rules Maharashtra speaker

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan brought 6 major allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she revealed ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan brought 6 major allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she revealed

    Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to play Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to play Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; Read more

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor wishes to recruit Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor wishes to recruit Deepika Padukone to be her fashion stylist; Read more

    UK sending Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean this year, joint work on complex weapons continues

    UK sending Littoral Response Group to Indian Ocean this year, joint work on complex weapons continues

    kerala news live 11 january 2024 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA to seek custody of prime accused Savad

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon