13 people were killed and six are in critical condition after a massive fire at a fireworks storage facility in Thrissur. State ministers reviewed the situation, an investigation is underway, and PM Modi has announced ex-gratia for the victims.

Ministers Review Rescue and Relief Operations

Keralam Ministers K Rajan and MB Rajesh on Wednesday visited the Mundathikode area, where a massive fire at a fireworks storage facility claimed thirteen lives, as authorities continue to monitor several victims in critical condition. Thirteen people died, as confirmed by the Keralam State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

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The Ministers reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations and assessed the situation on the ground as authorities continue monitoring the condition of the injured. Speaking to reporters, MB Rajesh said that six people are currently in critical condition and authorities are working to verify missing persons through dedicated control rooms. "Six people are in critical condition right now... We have opened 2 control rooms for receiving complaints about the missing cases and we hope that by today evening, we can confirm the number of cases... Investigation is going on," Rajesh said.

Investigation Begins at Blast Site

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) H Venkatesh said that the investigation into the incident is in its preliminary stage and further details will be shared after assessment. "Preliminary inquiry is going on. After some time, we will inform you about the number of bodies and other information," he said.

Meanwhile, forensic teams and a dog squad have been deployed at the blast site and began a detailed investigation on Wednesday at the fireworks storage facility where the fire broke out on April 21.

The Union Minister of State (MoS) Suresh Gopi visited the accident site and reviewed the ongoing investigation. Speaking to ANI, he said forensic and dog squad teams were working to assess the extent of damage and identify possible hazardous remnants at the site. "The investigation has just started. The dog squad is in action. The forensic team will collect the samples - they will spot any leftover, unburnt objects which are dangerous and fix them."

PM Modi Condoles Deaths, Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. Expressing his grief, the Prime Minister stated that he is saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at the factory.PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Announcing ex-gratia, the PMO said, "The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) confirmed that thirteen people died while several others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of the Thrissur district. (ANI)