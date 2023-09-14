Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water

    After a diesel tanker truck overturned at Pariyapuram in Malappuram district, the diesel oil accumulated in some of the wells in the village. The spilled oil reached nearby wells in the surrounding area.

    Kerala: Fire force sets fire in well to remove diesel accumulated above drinking water
    Rashmi Kuttan
    Malappuram: Due to the diesel tanker truck overturning at Pariyapuram in Malappuram, the fire brigade burned the diesel mixed in the nearby well. The spoilage started when a diesel tanker overturned and spilled oil that reached nearby wells. 

    After a diesel tanker truck overturned at Pariyapuram in Malappuram district, the diesel oil accumulated in some of the wells in the village. The spilled oil reached nearby wells in the surrounding area. However, the diesel's presence was detected again in the well.

    A significant amount of diesel was found in six wells, and they tried to clean them by pumping water; however, it did not work. So, following the instructions of the collector, the fire department came to find a solution.

    The fire team set fire to the well this morning. Earlier, a similar attempt was made to eliminate the presence of diesel by setting fire to this well. But today the fire was set again when the well was filled with diesel.

    This problem created chaos for the people in the area, as they were not getting clean drinking water. The convent's well is about 800 metres away from where the tanker truck overturned.

    When tanker trucks meet with accidents and diesel spills, they usually collect the spilled diesel in a pit and burn it to stop it from spreading to other areas or getting into water sources. According to the fire department, the diesel usually burns away in just two to three minutes.

    They did the same thing with the well two weeks ago in Pariyapuram, and the diesel was all gone. But somehow, the diesel came back into the well. The fire department also found that there was less diesel in other people's wells in the area, but the water still tasted different. They hope that by cleaning the wells three or four times, they can completely get rid of the diesel.

    Utilising a pump situated in the upper half of the well, diesel was gathered and transferred. The convent well has more diesel, so it needs to be burned. The water will then be pumped over to the tanker. According to the fire brigade, this well can be cleaned after two or three full evacuations of the water, after which the water will be analysed. Locals also claim that there is less diesel in the wells now than there was previously.

