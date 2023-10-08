Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Fire breaks out at waste treatment plant in Kozhikode

    A fire broke out at the Kozhikode Corporation's waste plant on Sunday (Oct 8).The fire broke out on Bhatt Road around 8.30 a.m.

    Kerala: Fire breaks out at waste treatment plant in Kozhikode rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A fire broke out at the Kozhikode Corporation's waste plant on Sunday (Oct 8).The fire broke out on Bhatt Road around 8.30 a.m.

    Plastic items collected from public places are stored here. 3 units of fire force arrived at the spot and doused the fire.

     As soon as the fire broke out, the locals informed the fire brigade. Since it is part of the industrial center of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and there is a transformer in the area, locals, police and soldiers from West Hill Army Camp rushed to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control after working for two hours. Inorganic waste including plastic from different parts of the city is sorted from here and sent outside the state. But for the past few days, garbage has been piling up here. 

    After extinguishing the fire, the locals stopped the attempt to remove the garbage to the premises of the plant itself. Residents of Shanti Nagar Colony near the center said that there have been several large fires here in the recent past. Two years ago, the corporation's plastic waste storage facility in Cheruvannur too was destroyed by fire. There too, the fire broke out when the garbage was piled up

     

    (Further details awaited)

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 44

    From the India Gate: Spicy protest, 56 Vs 56, madam muted and more

    Unprecedented Israeli counter-offensive on Hamas (WATCH)

    Unprecedented Israeli counter-offensive on Hamas (WATCH)

    'If BJP comes to power again...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns Left cadre rkn

    'If BJP comes to power again...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns Left cadre

    Kerala: Youth arrested for molesting minor girl in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Youth arrested for molesting minor girl in Idukki

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Boxer MC Mary Kom may be inducted in Territorial Army: Sources

    Recent Stories

    Tejas: 7 reasons to watch Kangana Ranaut's film DPK

    Tejas: 7 reasons to watch Kangana Ranaut's film

    Amazon sale 2023 Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max to Samsung Galaxy Book3 5 top laptop deals you cant miss gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: 5 top laptop deals you can't miss

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West married to Bianca Censori; read details RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West married to Bianca Censori; read details

    No one can destroy Sanatana Dharma: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal vkp

    No one can destroy Sanatana Dharma: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

    Priyanka Chopra keeps silence on Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce; here's why RKK

    Priyanka Chopra keeps silence on Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon