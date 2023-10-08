Kerala: Fire breaks out at waste treatment plant in Kozhikode

A fire broke out at the Kozhikode Corporation's waste plant on Sunday (Oct 8).The fire broke out on Bhatt Road around 8.30 a.m.

Plastic items collected from public places are stored here. 3 units of fire force arrived at the spot and doused the fire.

As soon as the fire broke out, the locals informed the fire brigade. Since it is part of the industrial center of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and there is a transformer in the area, locals, police and soldiers from West Hill Army Camp rushed to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control after working for two hours. Inorganic waste including plastic from different parts of the city is sorted from here and sent outside the state. But for the past few days, garbage has been piling up here.

After extinguishing the fire, the locals stopped the attempt to remove the garbage to the premises of the plant itself. Residents of Shanti Nagar Colony near the center said that there have been several large fires here in the recent past. Two years ago, the corporation's plastic waste storage facility in Cheruvannur too was destroyed by fire. There too, the fire broke out when the garbage was piled up

(Further details awaited)