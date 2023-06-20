Kerala: One dead, two injured in explosion at steel factory in Palakkad

In a tragic occurrence, a fire broke out in the Kairali steel factory in Kanjikode industrial region in Palakkad after an explosion in a furnace, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Palakkad: A man lost his life after an explosion took place at a steel factory in Kanjikode of Palakkad district. The incident took place at Kairali Steel Company when the furnace reportedly exploded at 5.45 am on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aravind, a native of Pathanamthitta. His body was charred to death. Two injured people are undergoing treatment at Palakkad district hospital.

The fire force reached the spot and brought the fire under control. It is unclear how many people were inside the factory.

Officials from the company stated they are looking into the accident's cause. The explosion caused damage to houses nearby. Arvind, who died in the explosion, arrived at work two months ago.

(More details are awaited...)

