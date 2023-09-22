Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Excise officials nab youths with 60 kg ganja in Thiruvananthapuram

    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Thiruvallam: The Excise officials nabbed youths who came from Andhra Pradesh with 60 kg of ganja in their car and the youths who came to buy it. The excise team has arrested Chullimanoor native Jaseem, Beemapally native Sajeer, who bought the ganja. The team also arrested Mujeeb and Rafi, who came to receive the ganja from them. The excise said that the arrested Mujeeb was the main accused.

    The gang was arrested near Pachallur. The excise has seized 60 kg of ganja and two luxury cars that were used to smuggle ganja. The inspection was based on information provided by Assistant Excise Commissioner T. Anil Kumar, head of the State Excise Enforcement Squad.

    Thiruvananthapuram Excise Range Inspector VG Sunil Kumar, State Excise Enforcement Squad Assistant Excise Commissioner T Anil Kumar, Excise Circle Inspector G Krishnakumar, Excise Inspectors KV Vinod, TR Mukesh Kumar, RG Rajesh, S Madhusudan Nair, and Preventive Officer Prakash were the team who conducted the inspection and arrested them. Civil Excise Officers Visakh, Subin, Rajith, Sarath, Muhammadali, and Krishnakumar, drivers Vinoj Khan Seth, Rajeev, and Arun were also on the inspection team.

    Two students beaten up by classmates in two separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram

    A ninth-grade student named Krishnakumar was physically assaulted by his fellow classmates in government school Parassala, resulting in injuries to his hands.

    In a separate incident, a student was thrashed by hi fellow classmates in Karode, Parassala. The altercations were believed to be connected to romantic relationships.

    The video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The Parassala police have initiated an investigation into the matter to address the situation.


     

