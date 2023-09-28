Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Ernakulam General Hospital creates record by performing 28 hernia surgeries in one day

    Ernakulam General Hospital has created history of performing 28 hernia surgeries in one day. 28 hernia surgeries were done through keyhole surgery under the guidance of senior consultant surgeon Saji Mathew and anaesthesia department doctors Madhu, Susan, Renu, and Shirley.

    Kerala: Ernakulam General Hospital creates record by performing 28 hernia surgeries in one day rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    Kochi: Ernakulam General Hospital has created history of performing 28 hernia surgeries in one day. 28 hernia surgeries were done through keyhole surgey under the guidance of senior consultant surgeon Saji Mathew and anaesthesia department doctors Madhu, Susan, Renu, and Shirley.

    Officials also highlighted the significance of keyhole surgery in modern medical procedures. Keyhole surgery is known for its small incisions, reduced infection risk, lower chances of hernia recurrence, and shorter hospital stays. These benefits have been particularly important during the post-COVID era.

    Ernakulam General Hospital, a prominent government institution, has been at the forefront in keyhole surgeries in the state. They perform approximately 800 surgeries each month, with laparoscopic surgeries accounting for ten percent of them. Dr. Saji Mathew, the head of the surgery department, has an impressive record of 6250 surgeries at the hospital, including 2100 laparoscopic procedures. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Shahirshah R. has appreciated the efforts of Dr. Saji Mathew and the Surgery and Anaesthesia departments for their outstanding work.

    Meanwhile, a laparoscopic hernia repair camp was organised in response to the widespread occurrence of hernia cases in Ernakulam and its neighbouring regions. The camp aimed to provide medical assistance to selected beneficiaries from this area.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaishankar to meet Antony Blinken today amid India Canada diplomatic row gcw

    Jaishankar to meet Antony Blinken today amid India, Canada diplomatic row

    Kerala News LIVE 28 September 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: IMD predicts isolated rainfall; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    Modi 15-year YouTube milestone: Content creators greet PM with 'Modi, Modi' chants during Fanfest - WATCH snt

    Modi's 15-year YouTube milestone: Content creators greet PM with 'Modi, Modi' chants during Fanfest - WATCH

    Batmobile and more: Surprise parade of iconic Hollywood vehicles in Bengaluru goes viral - WATCH snt

    Batmobile and more: Surprise parade of iconic Hollywood vehicles in Bengaluru goes viral - WATCH

    Kerala: Pinarayi government's bad image could lead to electoral pushback, says CPI anr

    Kerala: Pinarayi government's bad image could lead to electoral pushback, says CPI

    Recent Stories

    Jaishankar to meet Antony Blinken today amid India Canada diplomatic row gcw

    Jaishankar to meet Antony Blinken today amid India, Canada diplomatic row

    Skanda REVIEW: Is Ram Pothineni's first pan-India film worth watching? Read this before you decide RBA

    Skanda REVIEW: Is Ram Pothineni's first pan-India film worth watching? Read this before you decide

    Kerala News LIVE 28 September 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: IMD predicts isolated rainfall; Yellow alert in 9 districts today

    Chandramukhi 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP Is Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut's film worth your time? Read on RBA

    Chandramukhi 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP Is Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut's film worth your time? Read on

    No honeymoon for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha? Here's what we know RBA

    No honeymoon for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon