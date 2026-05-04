As vote counting for the Keralam Assembly elections began, Congress workers gathered at LoP VD Satheesan's residence in Thiruvananthapuram. They expressed optimism for a UDF victory, with candidate M Vincent also confident of a win.

Hopeful Congress Workers Track Trends

Congress workers gathered at the residence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan and at the state party office in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday as counting for the Keralam Assembly elections began, with supporters closely tracking early trends and expressing optimism.

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A large number of party workers assembled at Satheesan's residence, where many were seen following live updates and discussing early leads. The mood remained tense but hopeful, with workers expressing confidence in a favourable outcome for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

UDF Candidate Confident of Victory

Earlier, Congress candidate M Vincent expressed complete confidence in winning the Kovalam Assembly constituency seat, claiming that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would win with "a good majority" in the state. Speaking to ANI here, Congress candidate from the Kovalam Assembly constituency added that he has full confidence in the people, as he has worked for them for the last 10 years. "In my constituency, I hope that I can win the election because I have full confidence in the people. I worked for the people for the last 10 years, and it will reflect in the election... 100% UDF will come..." Vincent told reporters.

Close Contest in Early Trends

As counting began for high-stakes elections across 823 constituencies in four states and one Union Territory, early trends from postal ballots showed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead in Assam with leads in 25 seats, while the Congress-led alliance was ahead in seven. In Keralam, a close contest is unfolding between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), with both sides inching past 50 leads each. (ANI)