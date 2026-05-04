Jairam Ramesh thanks Keralam for UDF's 'decisive mandate' in the 2026 Assembly polls. While results elsewhere were below par, he said the party will honour the trust placed in them. The UDF has crossed the 100-seat mark in the 140-member house.

Congress Thanks Kerala for 'Decisive Mandate'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday expressed gratitude to the people of Keralam for giving the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) a decisive mandate in the state. In a statement on X, Ramesh said that the Indian National Congress acknowledges the responsibility entrusted by the voters and assured that the party will live up to their expectations.

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भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस केरलम की जनता को हार्दिक धन्यवाद देती है कि उन्होंने यूडीएफ को भारी बहुमत से सेवा का मौक़ा दिया है। हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी हम पहचानते हैं और केरलम की जनता ने जो विश्वास हम में जताया है, हम उस पर खरा उतरेंगे। केरलम को छोड़ कर जो अन्य नतीजे आए हैं वो हमारी… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 4, 2026 "The Indian National Congress extends heartfelt thanks to the people of Kerala for giving the UDF the opportunity to serve with a massive majority. We recognize our responsibility and will honour the trust placed in us," he said.

Results Elsewhere 'Short of Expectations'

However, he noted that the party's performance in other regions fell short of expectations. Despite this, the Congress leadership remains resolute. "Apart from Keralam, the other results that have come in fall short of our expectations. But we are neither discouraged nor disheartened. We are fighting a battle of ideologies. The path of fighting for democracy and truth against authoritarianism and lies is always long and arduous. However, we will continue to move forward with resolve and steadfast determination", he said.

Ramesh also informed that a detailed review of the election results will be conducted soon. The process of sending party observers to Kerala has already begun, he added.

UDF Crosses 100-Seat Mark

Earlier, Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Monday expressed his gratitude to the people in the state and said that he has delivered on his promise to bring UDF back in power. Satheesan acknowledged the efforts of top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned vigorously across the state.

Meanwhile, Congress MP K Suresh said that his party was likely to cross the 100-seat mark in the ongoing counting for the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, he noted that counting is still underway and the final figures are yet to be confirmed. The counting isn't complete yet. So, we're crossing 100. Now, the final round of counting is underway, he said." The counting isn't complete yet. So, we're crossing 100. Now, the final round of counting is underway. Our elected MLAs will come to Thiruvananthuram and hold a Legislature Party meeting and talk to our coalition parties. After that, a UDF meeting will be called. Everything will be decided by the Congress high command", Suresh said.

The Congress leader further stated that the newly elected MLAs will soon gather in Thiruvananthapuram to hold a Legislature Party meeting and discuss the next course of action.

Verdict a Rejection of LDF's 10-Year Rule

The Congress-led UDF in Keralam has crossed the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly, with election trends showing it comfortably ahead of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The verdict is being seen as a decisive rejection of the LDF's 10-year tenure, marked by anti-incumbency.

Counting is underway across key states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, with tight security arrangements in place as results continue to unfold. (ANI)