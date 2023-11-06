Kerala: Domestic violence accused ends life in river where pregnant wife committed suicide with her child

The domestic violence accused committed suicide by jumping into the same river where his wife Darshana and five-year-old child ended their life. The deceased Omprakash's body was found after a search conducted by locals and emergency teams.

Wayanad: A man who was booked after his pregnant wife and five-year-old child ended their life, also committed suicide by jumping into the same river on Monday. The deceased Omprakash's scooter and a bottle of pesticide were found near the banks of the Venniyode River this morning. Omprakash's body was found after a search conducted by locals and emergency teams.

His wife Darshana (32) and five-year-old daughter Daksha committed suicide by jumping into the river near their house at Venniyode Street on July 13. Darshana was saved; however, she succumbed to death at the hospital. They jumped into the river after consuming poison. The search for her daughter Daksha, who went missing in the river, was carried out for two days, and the child's body was found on the third day.

Darshana's family alleged that she and her child committed suicide due to the continuous torture from her husband's family. As per the family's complaint, a case was filed under the Indian Penal Code sections against Omprakash and his father Rishabharajan under the charges of domestic violence, abetment of suicide, and assault. The case was then investigated by Kalpetta Dysp Sajeev. Both of them were then remanded. The High Court has recently granted bail to them.

On July 13, 2023, Darshana, daughter of Vijayakumar and Vishalakshi, took her own life by jumping into the river with her five-year-old daughter Daksha. The parents alleged that Darshana committed suicide as she was forced to have an abortion. Darshana and Om Prakash were married on October 23, 2016. The parents stated that after 6 months of marriage, their daughter was subjected to constant harassment from her husband's family.

