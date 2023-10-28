Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on Kerala Piravi

    Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi, celebrated on November 1st, is a day of immense pride and nostalgia for Keralites around the world. Look at some of the quotes, messages and wishes for Kerala Day 2023

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on Kerala Piravi rkn eai
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi, celebrated on November 1st, is a day of immense pride and nostalgia for Keralites around the world. It marks the birth of the picturesque state of Kerala and serves as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that make this state unique. In 2023, as we commemorate Kerala Day, let's explore some heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, and inspirational quotes that can help us express our love for this beautiful land and its people.

    Wishes for Kerala Piravi 2023:

    -Wishing all Keralites a Happy Kerala Day! May our beautiful state continue to flourish and inspire the world.

    -On this special day, let's celebrate the unity, diversity, and traditions that make Kerala extraordinary. Happy Kerala Day!

    -Kerala Piravi greetings to the land of lush greenery, serene backwaters, and warm hearts. May our culture and heritage continue to thrive.

    -Here's to Kerala, a land where art, tradition, and nature coexist harmoniously. Happy Kerala Day to all my fellow Keralites!

    -May the spirit of Onam, the festival of unity and love, continue to resonate in every corner of Kerala. Happy Kerala Day!

    WhatsApp and Facebook Messages:

    -Kerala Piravi is a day to cherish our roots, embrace our traditions, and celebrate the beauty of our state. Happy Kerala Day!

    -Let's share the warmth and love that Kerala is known for. Happy Kerala Day to all my dear friends and family!

    -Wishing you a Kerala Day filled with joy, cultural richness, and the company of loved ones. Enjoy the beauty of God's Own Country.

    -Kerala Day is a reminder that we are part of a vibrant and diverse culture that enriches our lives every day. Let's celebrate it together!

    -Kerala's heart beats in the rhythms of its traditions and the serenity of its landscapes. Happy Kerala Day 2023!

    Inspirational Quotes for Kerala Day 2023:

    "Kerala is not just a place; it's a feeling of serenity, a slice of paradise on Earth."

    "The beauty of Kerala lies in its people, their traditions, and the rich tapestry of cultures woven into its very soul."

    "Kerala's backwaters are not just a destination; they are a journey into tranquility and timeless beauty."

    "In Kerala, knowledge flows like a river, nurturing the minds of the future."

    "Kerala Day is a time to celebrate our rich traditions and the unity that binds us together, no matter where we are in the world."

    Kerala Piravi is more than just a day on the calendar; it's a celebration of a culture, a way of life, and the natural beauty of this land. As we exchange wishes, messages, and quotes on Kerala Day 2023, let's come together to celebrate and honor the spirit of this enchanting state. Happy Kerala Day to all Keralites, no matter where they are in the world!

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Rhinoceros beetle found in 8-month-old baby's throat in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Rhinoceros beetle found in 8-month-old baby's throat in Kannur

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party releases first list of 10 candidates MP Beniwal to contest from Khinvsar gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party releases first list of 10 candidates

    Delhi air quality remains poor likely to dip further during the day gcw

    Delhi's air quality remains 'poor', likely to dip further during the day

    Mahua Moitra admits giving Parliament login credentials to Darshan Hiranandani reveals gifts received gcw

    Mahua Moitra admits giving Parliament login credentials to Darshan Hiranandani; reveals 'gifts' received

    'Only paternal love...' Actor-politician Suresh Gopi apologises for alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist rkn

    'Only paternal love...' Actor-politician Suresh Gopi apologises for alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

    Recent Stories

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH) osf

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH)

    Oppo A79 5G with 5000mAh battery 6 72 inch display launched under Rs 20000 Check details gcw

    Oppo A79 5G with 5,000mAh battery, 6.72-inch display launched under Rs 20,000; Check details

    Kerala: Rhinoceros beetle found in 8-month-old baby's throat in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Rhinoceros beetle found in 8-month-old baby's throat in Kannur

    'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears vma

    'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears

    WhatsApp to bring new AI feature to answer your queries Report gcw

    WhatsApp to bring new AI feature to answer your queries: Report

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon