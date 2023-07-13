Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Cracks spotted on five roads repaired by PWD in Pathanamthitta

    The roads in Pathanamthitta were fixed within the active contract, thus the contractor will continue to fix the roads, according to PWD authorities.

    Kerala: Cracks spotted on five roads repaired by PWD in Pathanamthitta
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: As many as five roads repaired by the Public Works Department (PWD) by spending lakhs of money, have started to crumble in the Mallappaly region in Pathanamthitta district. Two-wheeler riders often slip on slick tar resulting in severe injuries. The roads were fixed within the active contract, thus the contractor will continue to fix the roads, according to PWD authorities.

    Five roads that connect Pathanamthitta city and the suburbs are in poor condition. The locals are in such a state that these roads should be swept and cleaned with brooms. 

    About five roads including Mallapally - Block Padi Road, Paduvelkunnu - Nellimoodu Road, which were repaired, were damaged within a few days. Many people have been injured in accidents on these roads. The PWD officials said that the contractor has carried out the maintenance under the terms of a running contract. Therefore, Mallapally Public Works Department officials said that the roads will be repaired soon at the cost of the contractor.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
