    Kerala: Countdown begins for Puthuppally; byelection results tomorrow

    The Puthuppally by-election result will be declared tomorrow. The counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. tomorrow. UDF candidate Chandy Oommen is expecting an outright victory in this election.
     

    Kerala: Countdown begins for Puthuppally; byelection results tomorrow
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    Kottayam: Only a few hours remain to know the fate of the Puthuppally by-election. The counting of votes will start at 8 a.m. tomorrow. The UDF is expecting an outright victory in this election.

    Meanwhile, the left-front view is that LDF candidate Jaick.C. Thomas will win if UDS-BJP vote trading does not take place. According to the final figures, the polling rate in this constituency is 72.86 percent. The counting of votes has been arranged at the Baselios College Auditorium, Kottayam. Votes from a total of 182 booths will be counted at 20 tables.

    Axis My India exit poll predicts that the UDF will have a good victory in the Puthuppally by-election. The result of the survey is that Chandy Oommen will get 53 percent of the total votes cast.

    According to the Axis My India exit poll, UDF candidate Chandy Oommen will get 53 percent of the votes. It is predicted that LDF candidate Jaick C. Thomas will get 39 percent of the vote and BJP candidate Lijin Lal will get 5 percent of the vote. Axis My India also predicted that the others would get 3 percent of the vote. 1,31,026 votes were polled in the by-election. According to exit poll percentages, UDF will get 69,443 votes, LDF will get 51,100 votes, and BJP will get 6551 votes.

    The Axis My India exit poll also predicted Chandy Oommen to get a majority of more than 18,000. The exit poll found that 50 percent of the male voters and 56 percent of the female voters voted for the UDF. The Left Front got the support of 41 percent of male voters and 37 percent of female voters. The Axis My India exit poll was prepared by directly meeting 509 voters who voted in various booths.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
