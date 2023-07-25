Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

    M V Govindan had alleged that K Sudhakaran is a co-accused in the POCSO case that involves fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    Kochi: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday (July 25) filed a defamation case against CPM state secretary M V Govindan for remarks against the former in the POCSO case arraigning fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. Sudhakaran filed the case at the Ernakulam CJM court by making M V Govindan, Kannur district panchayat chairperson PP Divya and Deshabhimani Daily as parties.

    The court has adjourned the case to Wednesday (July 25). Speaking to the media, K Sudhakaran said that this was the maximum limit of insult. The Congress leader said that he was accused in a case he never expected to be involved in. "Never in the wildest dreams such an allegation was expected," he said. K Sudhakaran said that he appeared in court directly because it was a criminal defamation case.

    K Sudhakaran, according to allegations made by Govindan, is a co-accused in the POCSO case against Monson Mavunkal, who is charged with antique fraud. Govindan reported that the victim claimed that K Sudhakaran was present when Monson Mavunkal sexually assaulted her and that he failed to act despite knowing about it. Govindan made such claims based on a report on Deshabhimani daily, the CPM's mouthpiece.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details AJR

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details AJR

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details

    Recent Stories

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods MIS

    Discover serenity: Unravel beauty of India's lakes and rivers in floating glamping pods

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon