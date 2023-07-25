Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

Kochi: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday (July 25) filed a defamation case against CPM state secretary M V Govindan for remarks against the former in the POCSO case arraigning fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. Sudhakaran filed the case at the Ernakulam CJM court by making M V Govindan, Kannur district panchayat chairperson PP Divya and Deshabhimani Daily as parties.

The court has adjourned the case to Wednesday (July 25). Speaking to the media, K Sudhakaran said that this was the maximum limit of insult. The Congress leader said that he was accused in a case he never expected to be involved in. "Never in the wildest dreams such an allegation was expected," he said. K Sudhakaran said that he appeared in court directly because it was a criminal defamation case.

K Sudhakaran, according to allegations made by Govindan, is a co-accused in the POCSO case against Monson Mavunkal, who is charged with antique fraud. Govindan reported that the victim claimed that K Sudhakaran was present when Monson Mavunkal sexually assaulted her and that he failed to act despite knowing about it. Govindan made such claims based on a report on Deshabhimani daily, the CPM's mouthpiece.