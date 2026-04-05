Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah about missing IT professional GS Sharanya, who disappeared while trekking in Kodagu. Vijayan urged for intensified search efforts to find her. A large-scale search is ongoing.

Kerala CM Seeks Intervention from Karnataka Counterpart

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressing concern over the disappearance of a young IT professional from Keralam, GS Sharanya, who went missing while trekking in the Thadiyandamol hills in Karnataka's Kodagu on April 2.

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In his letter, the Kerala CM wrote, "Dear Siddaramaiah Avare, I write this letter to you to share our anxiety on the missing of the young I.T professional from Kerala, G.S. Sharanya, while on a trekking in the hills of Kodagu (Thadiyandamol hills as reported) on April 2, 2026." He further acknowledged ongoing search efforts and urged prompt action, adding, "It is understood that a search is being conducted to trace her. I request your kind personal intervention in the matter. Directions may be issued to augment the strength of the search teams so that Saranya is traced at the earliest and brought home safely."

Search Operations Underway

Authorities in Kodagu have been conducting extensive search operations since her disappearance, involving forest officials and local volunteers. A team of 60 personnel, including women police and forest department staff, was carrying out a search operation inside the forest but she was not yet traced as her mobile phone was switched off. Further investigation is still underway.