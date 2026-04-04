Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged supporters to counter false propaganda for the 2026 polls, stating the state is poised for a 'development leap'. He is seeking a third term from his stronghold of Dharmadam against UDF and BJP candidates.

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged supporters to spread the truth and counter false propaganda in the upcoming elections. He acknowledged limitations in interacting with voters and said that Kerala has reached a stage where it can achieve a development leap. Chief Minister also praised his supporters for steering the election campaign while he managed broader administrative limitations and leadership duties. Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while speaking at a convention held at Kannur Poduvacheri in Dharmadam constituency, said that "Kerala has reached a stage where it can reach a development leap. He also said that every state should be able to move along with general development. There have been limitations as a candidate. I have not been able to interact with the maximum voters. I should have gone to other constituencies as well. You are the ones who understood that. You have taken up that responsibility without seeing it as a limitation. This is a time when false propaganda is being spread on a large scale." "Attention should be paid to bringing the real facts to the people," CM added.

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Dharmadam: A Key Electoral Battleground

Meanwhile, in the heart of Kannur, the political spotlight burns brightest on Dharmadam as Keralam prepares for the polls. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from his home turf. While the constituency is a storied fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by Congress, and BJP led National Democratic Alliance. The UDF have fielded VP Abdul Rasheed against the Chief Minister, whereas on the other hand, K Ranjith is contesting on the BJP's ticket.

For Pinarayi Vijayan, Dharmadam isn't just a seat; it's a statement of power. Having won comfortably in 2016 and 2021, the CM is banking on the completion of major bypasses and local development projects. Moreover, Kannur remains the soul of the CPIM, and a win here reinforces the party's "invincibility" narrative, while also showcasing Keralam as a modern, tech-forward state.

Recalling LDF's Historic 2021 Victory

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, on Wednesday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) under Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rewrote the history of political experience of the state by advancing from 91 seats to 99. "Five years ago, in the Kerala State Assembly Elections, people were generally feeling that the Kerala pattern of changing the government once in five years was what was going to happen. But LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan rewrote the history of recent political experience, and not only did LDF win elections, but LDF improved its position from 91 seats it went up to 99," Baby told ANI. He praised the work of the current government and said that remarkable achievements have been gained in providing social security measures, expanding them for the poorest of the poor.

Vijayan's Political Journey

Vijayan is a well-known stalwart in Keralam politics, who has earlier been a member of the assembly from Kuthuparamba thrice and Payyannur once.

2026 Kerala Assembly Polls Schedule

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)