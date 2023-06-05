Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dedicates state's dream project 'KFON'- Internet for all

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (June 5), launched Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON), a project owned by the state government. K-FON intends to provide free broadband connections to 14,000 economically disadvantaged families in Kerala as well as internet connectivity to an estimated 30,000 government workplaces in the state as part of the initial phase.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 6:41 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday (June 5), launched Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON), a project owned by the state government.

    "The KFON connection has become a reality already in 9,000 households and 17,412 offices. Soon every household will get internet services. Everyone will be part of real Kerala," Vijayan said.

    The inauguration event was held at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Legislative Assembly at 4 pm. 

    “When we announced the internet will be made available to all, many thought it would remain a dream. But we have realised it,” he said. 

    K-FON intends to provide free broadband connections to 14,000 economically disadvantaged families in Kerala as well as internet connectivity to an estimated 30,000 government workplaces in the state as part of the initial phase.

    The state government launched the K-FON programme with the intention of preventing private cable networks and mobile service providers from taking advantage of it. The Chief Minister had emphasised that the K-FON initiative, which the LDF government planned to implement through the Department of Electricity and IT, will aid in closing the social digital divide.

    The government and KIIFB are funding the project's implementation, which is expected to cost more than Rs 1,500 crore, but K-FON will be responsible for handling operations and administration.

    The IP1 Licence is the permission to offer internet bandwidth to tech-enabled service providers including telecom firms and other service providers (OSPs).

    According to TRAI's recommendations, the foundation of KFON is non-discriminatory treatment, which means that no service provider or industry sector will receive preferential treatment.
     

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 6:41 PM IST
