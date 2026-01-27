Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that Rs 5,715.92 crore was disbursed from the CMDRF during 2016-21, with an additional Rs 2,569.15 crore sanctioned since 2021. He also addressed pending applications and the Chooralmala landslide funds.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan detailed the disbursement and management of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) while speaking at the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Addressing the House during the question hour of the 16th session of the 15th Assembly, the Chief Minister said, "Rs 5,715.92 crore was disbursed from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund during 2016-21, while Rs 2,569.15 crore has been sanctioned in the 2021-26 period so far."

He added that although financial assistance had been approved during the 2011-16 period, nearly 29,930 applications remained pending at the time. "It was the government that came to power in 2016 that released Rs 36.40 crore to clear those pending cases," Vijayan said.

Foreign Aid Contributions

The Chief Minister also referred to offers of assistance from abroad. "Rulers of certain countries had expressed willingness to contribute to the relief fund, but such assistance could not be accepted as the Union government decided not to allow foreign aid," he said.

Chooralmala Landslide Funds

Commenting on relief efforts linked to the Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad, Vijayan said the state government had not received details of funds collected by the Congress and the Muslim League. "The initial understanding was that the government would construct houses for the affected families. These two parties later made independent announcements deviating from that understanding, which was never part of the original consensus," he said.

Protest Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Meanwhile, a protest was held outside the Kerala Legislative Assembly earlier today over the Sabarimala gold theft case. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, said his party has been demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case and insisted that there should be no pressure from the Chief Minister's Office in the SIT's investigation.

He added that two party members, CR Mahesh and Najeeb Kanthapuram, have started a satyagraha in front of the Assembly entrance while still cooperating with the House proceedings.