Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: City council passes resolution for changing Ernakulam Railway Station name

    The city corporation moved a resolution requesting the government to take measures to change the name of Ernakulam junction railway station after King, Rajarshi Ramavarman

    Kerala: City council passes resolution for changing Ernakulam Railway Station name rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 9:24 AM IST

    Kochi: The city corporation moved a resolution requesting the government to take measures to change the name of Ernakulam junction railway station after King, Rajarshi Rama Varma, who was the Maharaja of Kochi. A demand was raised in the Kochi Municipal Assembly, and a resolution was passed. Mayor Anil Kumar said that Rajarshi Rama Varma was the one who made the railway construction from Shoranur to Ernakulam a reality. The municipality will request that the central and state governments and the Indian Railways respect the name change.

     

    (Details awaited)
     

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 9:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help anr

    Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Kerala: 2 positive cases of animal-borne disease Brucellosis confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: 2 positive cases of animal-borne disease Brucellosis confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala news live 10 October 2023 updates latest news major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: SNC Lavalin case: Supreme Court to consider case today

    French astronaut Thomas Pesquet expresses 'dream' of flying to outer space with an Indian counterpart snt

    French astronaut Thomas Pesquet expresses 'dream' of flying to outer space with an Indian counterpart

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life, Yellow alert for the next 48 hours vkp

    Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life, Yellow alert for the next 48 hours

    Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help anr

    Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help

    Driver shot and killed after crashing into Chinese consulate in San Francisco WATCH dramatic viral video gcw

    Driver shot and killed after crashing into Chinese consulate in San Francisco; WATCH dramatic viral video

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Kerala: 2 positive cases of animal-borne disease Brucellosis confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: 2 positive cases of animal-borne disease Brucellosis confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon