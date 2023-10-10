Kerala: City council passes resolution for changing Ernakulam Railway Station name

Kochi: The city corporation moved a resolution requesting the government to take measures to change the name of Ernakulam junction railway station after King, Rajarshi Rama Varma, who was the Maharaja of Kochi. A demand was raised in the Kochi Municipal Assembly, and a resolution was passed. Mayor Anil Kumar said that Rajarshi Rama Varma was the one who made the railway construction from Shoranur to Ernakulam a reality. The municipality will request that the central and state governments and the Indian Railways respect the name change.

(Details awaited)

