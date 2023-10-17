Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Chances of waterlogging and flash floods in the state ; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert in four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram, today

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert in four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram, today.

    There is a chance of cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu coast and Bay of Bengal today. The IMD has also warned that the cyclonic circulation is likely to strengthen under low pressure over the South East Arabian Sea and Central East Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours. They also stated that it will move in the west-northwest direction, strengthen again by October 21, and become an extreme low pressure over the Central Arabian Sea.

    There is a possibility of moderate-to-moderate heavy rain with thunder and lightening at isolated places in Kerala for the next 5 days.

    The hilly region is currently receiving heavy rains. If the rains continue, there is a possibility of landslides, mudslides, mountain floods, and water logging in low-lying areas and cities. Public and government systems are also warned to be extremely cautious.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of 0.5 to 1.8 meters high wave and storm surge along the Kerala coast till 17-10-2023 at 11.30 pm.

    Fishermen and coastal residents beware.
    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities. 
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. Safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
