Kannur police booked a pro-Left social media page for posting a bomb explosion video. The post led to online threats between CPI(M) and Muslim League activists. Separately, CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Thiruvananthapuram received a bomb threat.

Case Over Bomb Explosion Video on Social Media

Kannur police on Monday registered a case after a social media account supporting Left parties posted a video purportedly showing the explosion of a country-made bomb in the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Mithun S.V., a cybercrime police officer in Kannur, the police registered the case on Sunday after a report from the Special Branch, Intelligence Wing of the Kerala Police, was submitted to the Kannur Commissioner. As per the FIR, this reel was posted by an Instagram account named 'Red Army Kannur', which displayed visuals of a country-made bomb explosion. The FIR stated that CPI(M) and Muslim League activists later posted comments on the reel, threatening each other, which amounted to an attempt to incite riots. The case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause a riot.

Bomb Threat at CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Residence

In another incident from Kerala, Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, received a bomb threat on December 1, said the state's police.

Kerala Police, in its statement, said "A bomb threat was reported at Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, after a warning message reached the Chief Minister's private secretary via email. Bomb squad teams conducted a thorough inspection of the premises but did not find any explosive device. The Chief Minister is currently abroad, having arrived in Dubai on Sunday for a three day official visit."

As per the police statement, the bomb squad teams carried out a full inspection of the premises, but the bomb squad did not find any explosive device. (ANI)