Kerala Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan alleged the UDF government's 2026-27 budget is an 'attempt toward privatization,' claiming key initiatives are designed to benefit private players and undermine public assets like the state's coastline.

Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Friday, alleged that the state government's Budget proposals indicate an "attempt toward privatization," claiming that key development initiatives are being designed to benefit private players and undermine public assets.

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Reacting to the first Budget of the UDF government for the financial year 2026-27 presented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Vijayan said there was a systematic move to hand over key sectors to private interests. "By accepting the central government's ideas, there is an attempt toward privatization. There is a move to hand over Keralam's coastline to the private sector. The Southern Keralam Economic Corridor and Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Corridor are part of this," he said.

Concerns Over Coastal and Land Policies

He further alleged that coastal development and land policy initiatives were being used to advance private interests while raising concerns over transparency. "There is suspicion as to whether other agendas are being implemented by deceiving coastal residents. There is an attempt to undermine fears related to land reforms. There is a move to implement a land management policy for the benefit of private monopolies," he said.

Allegations on Health Sector and Foreign Investment

Vijayan also raised concerns over the proposed Health and Life Science City and foreign investment participation in the state's development model. "There is also suspicion that the declaration of the Health and Life Science City was made for the sake of privatization. International giants like KKR are trying to take control of Keralam. There is a move to give all of them the green signal," he added.

Fiscal Position and Budget Allocations Questioned

Commenting on the state's fiscal position, Vijayan referred to the budget documents and white paper, saying there was a mismatch between claims and allocations. "The white paper stated that Kerala is in a financially dangerous situation. The same message is also stated in the preface to the budget presented by the Chief Minister, who is also the Finance Minister. If the budget is examined as a whole, it can be understood that it is not so. There is an additional estimate of Rs 2,000 crore in the budget. The claim that the state's financial condition is poor is merely a political allegation," he said.

He also claimed that several earlier allocations had been reduced in the new budget and raised concerns over Centre-State financial relations. "Budget allocations that existed earlier, including those for the traditional industrial sector, were cut down. The budget address has not dealt with the fact that the policy positions of the central government affect the state's financial system as well," he added. (ANI)