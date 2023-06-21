Kerala: Two die after boat carrying 5-member family capsizes in Kottayam

A boat carrying a five-member family capsized in Vaikom of Kottayam district on Wednesday (June 21), leading to the death of two persons.

Vaikom: In a tragic incident, a boat ferrying a five-member family capsized in Vaikom on Wednesday (June 21)) leading to the death of two persons. The deceased have been identified as Sarath (33) and his nephew Ivan (4). Three others were rushed to hospital by locals immediately after the accident. The health condition of the girl, who is the sister of the deceased Ivan, remains critical.

The incident took place at a water channel in Thalayazham's Chettiyakkari region around 5 pm. The family was travelling to the residence of a deceased individual on the other side of the water channel.

The rescue operation was led by the local people and small boat operators nearby. The accident took place in the deep part following the sand drift.

(More details are awaited).