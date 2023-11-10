Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala becomes first state to complete social audit at National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

    Kerala has once again secured the top position in the country in the social audit of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Odisha ranked second, achieving only 64.8%, and Bihar, in third place, achieved 62.6%.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Minister of Excise of Kerala, M B Rajesh has said that Kerala has once again secured the top position in the country in the social audit of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. This accomplishment puts Kerala ahead of all other states. According to data released by the Union Ministry of Rural Development for the first six months of the financial year 2023-24, Kerala has successfully conducted social audits in 99.5% of its panchayats, grama sabha, and public hearings. This indicates a high level of transparency and accountability in the implementation of the scheme in the state.

    Kerala has excelled with a 99.5% physical improvement in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, surpassing other states. Odisha ranked second, achieving only 64.8%, and Bihar, in third place, achieved 62.6%. Among all states, only four have achieved more than 60% improvement. The Minister highlighted Kerala's flawless intervention, addressing deficiencies in project implementation and providing solutions, setting an exemplary standard for the entire country.

    Kerala is on track to become a comprehensive social audit state, with ongoing efforts in progress. Currently, only four panchayats in Kozhikode district and one in Idukki district remain to undergo social audits, and it is anticipated that these will be completed within a week. Minister Rajesh highlighted that Kerala is the only state in the country implementing social audits at the panchayat level.

    In the fiscal year 2022–23, Kerala successfully achieved the status of a complete social audit state. The state is effectively meeting the provisions of the Employment Guarantee Act, ensuring that gram sabhas undergo social auditing with public participation in employment guarantee scheme activities implemented by panchayats every six months. This process involves organizing social audit gram sabhas and public hearings. Kerala leads in the majority of job security scheme indices and is the first in the country to introduce a welfare fund for guaranteed workers. Minister Rajesh emphasized that Kerala is setting a precedent in employment assurance social auditing through its flawless and transparent implementation.

