Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala bags Responsible Tourism Global Award 2023 for creating market promoting local products

    Kerala has bagged the Responsible Tourism Global Award for 2023 for the development of the tourism sector. This is the second time in a row that Kerala has received the Responsible Tourism Global Award.

    Kerala bags Responsible Tourism Global Award 2023 for developments in tourism sector rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has won the esteemed Global Responsible Tourism Award 2023, a significant testament to the sustainable and women-inclusive projects that the state's Responsible Tourism Mission (RTM) has been effectively promoting. This is the second time in a row that Kerala has received the Responsible Tourism Global Award. The Responsible Tourism Partnership and the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) are the organisations that institute the award in the category of Best for Local Sourcing, Food, and Craft.

    The award is a recognition of the initiatives carried out by the Responsible Tourism Mission. These projects focus on promoting local handicrafts and distinctive cuisine within the tourism industry. The mission has successfully executed several projects that highlight ethnic cuisine and offer experiential tourism packages, making a positive impact on responsible tourism in the region.

    The most prestigious award offered for inclusive and sustainable tourism projects was chosen for the State RT Mission because of its ability to effectively sell indigenous products and connect women-led SMEs with tourism activities.

    Kerala Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas said that this is a recognition of the Kerala model of responsible tourism. This is an achievement that raises the reputation of Kerala at the international level. The minister added that more experiential tourism projects will be launched soon in Kerala

    Meanwhile, the tourism department's project to develop rest houses is turning out to be a huge success after two years. The income from the rest houses is more than Rs 10 crore in two years. It has also given a huge boost to the state's tourism sector.

    Minister Riyas also said that Rs 20 crore has already been sanctioned for renovating eight rest houses in Kerala. Apart from Fort Kochi, the Ponmudi rest house in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrithala rest house in Palakkad, Meppadi rest house in Wayanad, and Mattannur rest house in Kannur will also be renovated. The minister stated that all the rest houses will be developed and upgraded in a phased manner. The renovation of Rest Houses is intended to be complementary to the tourism sector.


     

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 BJP releases Modi ki guarantee 2023 manifesto promises govt jobs LPG cyliners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: BJP releases ‘Modi ki guarantee 2023’ manifesto; promises govt jobs, LPG cylinders

    kerala rain latest news november 3 2023 yellow and orange alert in Kerala anr

    Heavy rainfall to continue in Kerala for next three days; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts; Check details

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'disappointed' with Vistara service, state of aircraft cabin

    'New 787 aircraft, but...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'disappointed' with Vistara service, state of cabin

    Telangana Election 2023: AIMIM to contest in nine Assembly constituencies, announces Asaduddin Owaisi AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: AIMIM to contest in nine Assembly constituencies, announces Asaduddin Owaisi

    Popular Front held weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota, says NIA after arresting duo

    Popular Front held weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota, says NIA after arresting duo

    Recent Stories

    They are like Victoria's Secret models Islamic scholar attacks Israel's 'innocent victims' narrative (WATCH) snt

    'They're like Victoria's Secret models': Islamic scholar attacks Israel's 'innocent victims' narrative (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi labels this legend as his hero, breaks toughest ODI record avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi labels this legend as his hero, breaks toughest ODI record

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 BJP releases Modi ki guarantee 2023 manifesto promises govt jobs LPG cyliners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: BJP releases ‘Modi ki guarantee 2023’ manifesto; promises govt jobs, LPG cylinders

    Saudi Arabia eyes billion-dollar IPL stake: A game changer for Indian cricket snt

    Saudi Arabia eyes billion-dollar IPL stake: A game changer for Indian cricket?

    Staying Calm to Validating: 7 right ways to respond to an angry child SHG

    Staying Calm to Validating: 7 right ways to respond to an angry child

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon