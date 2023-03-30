Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Attappadi Madhu lynching case verdict adjourned to April 4

    The verdict in the sensational Attappadi Madhu lynching case in 2018 was adjourned to April 4 on Thursday, by a special court in Mannarkkad, Kerala, for trying offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.  
     

    Kerala: Attappadi Madhu lynching case verdict adjourned to April 4
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Palakkad: The verdict in the sensational Attappadi Madhu lynching case in 2018 was adjourned to April 4 on Thursday, by a special court in Mannarkkad, Kerala, for trying offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.  

    The 30-year-old tribal youth was brutally lynched on February 22, 2018, in Palakkad district’s Attappadi, for stealing rice from a grocery shop. A special investigation team filed a 3,000-page charge sheet in May 2018, named 16 persons as accused, and charged them with murder and offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

    Meanwhile, Madhu's family responded to the media stating that they hope to get justice. His mother and sister stated that they had fought hard for justice and had complete faith in the judicial system.

    The Mannarkkad Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Court announced the date of the verdict while considering the case on Thursday. The trial in the case was completed in court five years after the horrific incident. The post-mortem report said the cause of death was a head injury and internal bleeding.

    There are 16 accused in the case, all of whom are from the Attappady neighbourhoods of Mukkali, Anamooli, and Kallamala. 100 out of the 129 witnesses were questioned. As many as 24 of them turned hostile during the trial. There were also instances of defection, which continued despite the appointment of Rajesh M Menon as Special Prosecutor replacing Adv C Rajendran, a situation where the prosecution could not see or speak to witnesses.

    With the implementation of the Witness Protection Act, the prosecution was able to prevent defection to some extent. 

    The prosecution has expressed confidence that the accused will get the maximum punishment possible if found guilty. On the other hand, the defence counsel is making every effort to have the accused acquitted.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in air ticket price hike anr

    Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in air ticket fare hike

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations AJR

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Punjab Police deploy drones in Hoshiarpur village to nab radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Kerala: Idukki observes hartal today demanding to capture 'Arikomban' anr

    Kerala: Shutters down in Idukki demanding capture of 'Arikomban'

    Kerala Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage anr

    Kerala: Over 20 surgeries delayed in Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital due to water shortage

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4 here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India on April 4; Here's what we know so far

    Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in air ticket price hike anr

    Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking intervention in air ticket fare hike

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Angeline Mariya confesses her love for Rinosh George; Here's what she said

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations AJR

    12 killed, several feared trapped as portion of temple in Indore caves in during Ram Navami celebrations

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT Analysis - KKR banks on Chandrakant Pandit coaching sense to reclaim title-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT Analysis - KKR banks on Pandit's coaching sense to reclaim title

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon