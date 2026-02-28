The Kerala Congress screening committee is set to meet on March 1 in Delhi to select probable candidates for the 2026 Assembly polls. Chaired by Madhusudan Mistry, the meeting will be attended by senior state leaders, including the PCC Chief.

The meeting will be attended by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader and other Senior Leaders of the state, along with Screening committee members.

Screening Committee's Role and Significance

Madhusudan Mistry is the chairperson of the AICC Screening Committee for the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections. The screening committee plays a crucial role in the candidate selection process, evaluating potential candidates based on their winnability, grassroots connect, and contribution to the party before recommending names to the Congress high command for final approval. The meeting assumes significance as the Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the first half of 2026, and political parties are in the process of finalizing their candidates for the polls. (ANI)