    Kerala: Animal Husbandry issues guidelines for parading elephants in festivals

    Kerala: The Animal Husbandry Department issued guidelines for parading elephants for temple festivals. The norms say that no elephant should be paraded for more than six hours continuously.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Kollam: The Animal Husbandry Department released guidelines to be followed while parading elephants for festivals as the festival season is around the corner in Kollam district. A copy of the owner's data book for each elephant must be produced before each 'Ezhunelippu'. Animal Husbandry and Forest Departments will check and issue fitness certificates. The guidelines also state that the elephants should not be brought for 'ezhunelippu' (parade) between 11 am and 3.30 pm.

    The norms say that no elephant should be paraded for more than six hours continuously and the animal should not be forced to stand under the scorching sun. A maximum of two times can be paraded for four hours each. The elephant paraded at night should not be brought again the next day. The new poorams involving elephants will be not allowed and the permission to parade elephants is granted for those who registered till 2020. 

    There are 48 registered elephants in Kollam district.

    People have been asked to ensure at least 3-m distance between parading elephants. No one is allowed to touch the elephants except the mahouts. 

    The organisers of the festivals parading elephants should take insurance cover for a minimum amount of Rs 25 lakh. The mahouts are directed not to be drunk before participating in the festivals. 

    A vehicle permit must be obtained from the DFOs while transporting elephants from one place to another. At the same time only 'Anayottam' will be allowed which was started practising 25 years ago. 
     

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
