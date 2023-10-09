Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: All four missing fishermen's bodies recovered from Munambam boat accident site

    The fourth body of the missing fisherman was recovered  from Munambam on Monday (Oct 9). The deceased was identified as Raju, a native of Alappuzha.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Kochi: The fourth body of the missing fisherman was recovered  from Munambam on Monday (Oct 9). The deceased was identified as Raju, a native of Alappuzha. The body was found 16 nautical miles away from Munambam. The body will be shifted to a hospital in Fort Kochi.

    The first two bodies were recovered on Saturday (Oct 7). The dead fishermen were Sarath and Mohanan (53).  Sarath's body was cremated on October 7.

    The body of the third fisherman was found on Sunday (Oct 9). The deceased was identified as Shaji from Chappa Coast.

    A boat carrying seven people overturned in Munambam, Ernakulam, on Thursday at 7 p.m. The incident happened 10 miles from Munambam Beach, at the north end of Vypin Island. The boat named Nanma was returning from Malipuram after collecting fish.

    The boat was carrying seven people, and three of them were rescued. Anandan, Manikandan, and Baiju were rescued out of the seven people in the boat. The survivors were admitted to a hospital in Fort Kochi on Friday morning.

    The search was conducted by the Coast Guard, Marine Enforcement, and Coastal Police. Fishermen were also on the scene for the search.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
