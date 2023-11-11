Kerala: Alappuzha farmer blames govt before ending life; suicide note recovered

A farmer committed suicide allegedly due to debt in Alappuzha on Friday. Kerala BJP state President K Surendran also said that this suicide would not have happened if the state had given the money allotted by the centre.

Alappuzha: A farmer committed suicide allegedly due to debt in Alappuzha on Friday. The deceased was identified as Prasad, district president of Kisan Sangh. He committed suicide by consuming poison. He was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvalla; however, his life could not be saved. He ended his life after giving a call to Kisan Sangh secretary Shivaraj.

A suicide note was recovered, in which Prasad held the government responsible for his death. Prasad had approached the bank for a loan for agriculture. His plea for an agricultural loan was rejected by the bank, citing PRS loan arrears. Prasad decided to end his life due to frustration. The ministers claimed that PRS dues would not affect farmers and would be paid by the government. Prasad's phone conversation with Kisan Sangh district secretary Shivaraj has come out.

Meanwhile, opposition leader V D Satheesan slammed the LDF-led Pinarayi Vijayan government over the farmer's suicide. He stated that the farmers are facing severe neglect from the government. The High Court itself approved that the state is grappling with a dire economic situation; however, the Chief Minister refuses to accept it. The state government claimed it had not received funds from the central government. The government is trying to fool the people of Kerala.

At the same time, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will visit the family of the deceased farmer. The governor will reach Thiruvalla Hospital, where the body is kept.

Kerala BJP state President K Surendran also said that this suicide would not have happened if the state had given the money allotted by the centre. He also stated that the cause of suicide is the government's anti-farmer policies. Farmers face challenges as their harvested rice is not collected and payments for the produce are not made. Additionally, farmers encounter difficulties in approaching banks for assistance.

The Food Minister, G. R Anil has avoided commenting on the suicide of Prasad, a farmer from Kuttanad. The minister replied that he would respond after getting the information. The food minister also said that there is no situation in Kerala where anyone commits suicide due to the repayment of a PRS loan. The farmer may have other loans. The minister also said that the suicide case would be investigated. The financial burden has affected all sectors. However, there is no default in loan repayment. The minister explained that there is no liability for the common man and that the subsidized goods are currently owed about Rs 50 crore per month.