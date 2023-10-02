Kerala activist's death in Delhi: Police grills over 6 people; no clues yet

The deceased P.P. Sujathan, resident of Dwarka was found hanging from a tree in a park. The police also questioned more than six people in relation to the murder.

Delhi: In the case of the death of a social activist from Kerala in Delhi, the police are yet to ascertain the cause of death and nab the accused behind the crime. The deceased P.P. Sujathan, resident of Dwarka was found hanging from a tree in a park.

The police have identified and questioned three people relating to the murder of Sujathan on Sunday (Oct 1). However, the police said that they questioned the three people seen on the CCTV but could not find anything suspicious about them. The police also questioned more than six people in relation to the murder.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Marunadan Malayali Association (FAIMA) Maharashtra state unit has filed a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister and other Union Ministers demanding a strong investigation into the incident. Anto Antony( MP) had also written to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident. He said that necessary instructions have been requested to ensure an impartial investigation.

Sujathan had left for Jaipur on Thursday( Sep 28) night for business purposes. He was carrying Rs 5,000 with him for travel expenses. On Friday (Sep 29) morning, people who went for a morning walk found the body hanging from a tree in the park. According to reports, there are bruises on his body, and blood stains were found on the floors. The body was shifted to Harinagar Deen Dayal Hospital. His bag was missing from the spot.

Sujathan was an active member of SNDP Yogam and other Malayali associations. His family stated that he does not have any enemies.

Sujathan was living with his wife Preeti and children Santhipriya and Amal in Delhi for more than 30 years