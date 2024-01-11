Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Accused sentenced to double life imprisonment in Nimisha Thampi murder case

    : A man got double life imprisonment for killing Nimisha Thampi, a graduate student in Ernakulam. The Rural District Crime Branch investigated and submitted the charge sheet.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Kochi: A man got double life imprisonment for killing a graduate student in Ernakulam. The Paravur Additional Session Court passed the sentence against accused Biju The incident related to this case occurred on July 30, 2018. Nimisha Thampi, a BBA graduate student, was killed by slitting her throat during a robbery attempt.

    The accused stabbed her when she tried to stop him while trying to attack her aunt. The accused also attacked her brother Elias, who tried to stop him by attacking Nimisha. He has been charged with charges including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and trespassing. About 40 witnesses were examined in the case. 

    The rural district crime branch investigated and submitted the charge sheet under the leadership of P. M. Shemir, who was the police inspector of Thadiyittaparambu. Later, Crime Branch DYSP KS Udayabhanu was the investigating officer. Additional Public Prosecutor MV Shaji appeared for the prosecution. 

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
